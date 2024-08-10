As the Pittsburgh Steelers continue their march to the 2024 regular season, there are still areas of the team that need to be addressed. Depth is of key concern, notably at running back. Help is on the way, though, as Cordarrelle Patterson was activated off of the Active/NFI List according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Steelers now officially have added RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson to their active roster from the Active/NFL List,” reported Schefter via X, formerly Twitter, on Friday night.

With Patterson now officially in the fold, the Steelers will likely hope to address the wide receiver position. It has been rumored that the team is heavily involved in trade talks with the San Francisco 49ers for star wideout Brandon Aiyuk. Reportedly the Steelers, along with the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots, are the most interested parties in Aiyuk at the moment. Whether Aiyuk remains with the 49ers or is traded to one of these teams, if not another, is still waiting to be seen.

Cordarrelle Patterson, Steelers look to return to postseason

Patterson will be looking to make a strong impression in his first season with the Steelers, as he signed with the team this offseason after a multi-year stint with the Atlanta Falcons. With former first-round pick Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren already in the backfield, offensive coordinator Arthur Smith will likely find creative ways to make sure Patterson gets at least a few touches per game, in addition to potentially handling kickoff return duties.

Smith is fresh off a three-year tenure as head coach of the Falcons, so he has plenty of experience with Patterson in his schemes. Pittsburgh is still lacking some explosive threats on offense, as they traded away receiver Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers over the offseason. With number one wideout George Pickens and a bunch of young guns behind him, Patterson could easily see snaps at receiver as well.

Even if the team trades for Aiyuk, there is still plenty of need for game breaking speed and elusiveness at Acrisure Stadium this fall. Furthermore, the former Tennessee Volunteer could see more carries as the season progresses. Depending on a number of factors, such as his performance on both offense and special teams, Smith could learn to rely on him more. Whatever happens, if Patterson can help the Steelers return to the postseason, then the Pittsburgh faithful will welcome him with open arms.