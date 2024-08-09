After spending the preseason dealing with a calf strain that will reportedly keep him out of the preseason entirely, Christian McCaffrey helped to ease the minds of San Francisco 49ers fans the world over in an appearance on Sirius XM Football.

Discussing his injury and how it could impact his early season activities with the 49ers, McCaffrey let it be known that while he may not get any action in the preseason for precautionary reasons, if the NFL regular season started today, he would be active and ready to play.

“If we had a game, I would play,” McCaffrey declared via SiriusXM NFL Radio.

Now, to be fair to McCaffrey, the idea to hold him out of action just in case is anything but prescient, as even the team's starting quarterback, Brock Purdy, may not play in the 49ers preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans, but it is encouraging to know that, if he doesn't play, it isn't because he's hiding some bigger injury but instead to avoid further setbacks ahead of the regular season debut. If McCaffrey is ready to go in time for Week 1, in the end, that's all that really matters, as the coaching staff doesn't need to see him work preseason action to know how impactful a player he truly can be.

Kyle Shanahan wants to take things slow with Christian McCaffrey

Discussing McCaffrey's injury shortly after it occurred on August 6th, head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that his star running back didn't pull anything but was instead being held out of action for precautionary reasons.

“He did it a couple days ago,” Shanahan told reporters via ESPN. “It's all right. He didn't pull it or anything, but you guys probably won't see him this preseason.”

While McCaffrey could suffer a setback or end up having an injury deemed worse than initially expected, his comments, when coupled with the RB's own, signify that this most likely isn't a big issue.