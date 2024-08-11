The Baltimore Ravens are practically running it back when it comes to their air attack. So, Lamar Jackson will be throwing to guys like Zay Flowers, Mark Andrews, and Nelson Agholor for the whole of this season. However, one of these elite wide receivers has not been looking good since the NFL Preseason started. John Harbaugh had to ease the mind of the Ravens faithful when discussing Rashod Bateman's injury.

Rashod Bateman is currently recovering from an injury which is preventing him from being fielded in these NFL Preseason games. The Ravens have not disclosed what type of ailment Lamar Jackson's weapon is currently suffering but it sounds like he won't be gone for long in the Ravens system. The Ravens' head honcho outlined that a possible return could be looming, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

“We expect ‘Bate back really soon,” John Harbaugh declared.

Ravens HC extremely confident in Bateman despite injury

There is no certainty whether he would be played in the NFL Preseason. Another big uncertainty before Week 1 will also be how the new Ravens schematics stack up to the defenses across the league. But, one thing is for sure. Harbaugh knows that despite Bateman's injury, he will be able to ball out for them in the coming season

“Rashod’s been working to make plays. To see him come out and make those catches, those are great catches. Traffic catches, one catch he plucked off the ground there. I was excited, everybody was fired up about it. That’s what we expect from Rashod Bateman. He’s expected to be a top receiver in the league for us. That’s what we’re planning on,” he noted.

This is not the first time that Harbaugh made a big statement about one of the Ravens. Just a few weeks back, he claimed that Lamar Jackson will be on a path to being the greatest quarterback ever if they win the Super Bowl. But, this goal for Bateman looks to be more attainable than the one for Jackson.

Bateman has not quite gotten back to his production during his rookie season. But, the Ravens wide receiver has made solid progress in getting back into that form. He notched 367 receiving yards on 32 receptions during the 2023 season. This is an 82-yard improvement compared to his second-year production. If all goes well and Bateman's injury does not bother him too much, he could be on track for a second 500-yard season in his career. Will it all happen?