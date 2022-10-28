T.J. Watt’s cryptic response for Steelers Week 8 status vs. Eagles

Pittsburgh Steelers star linebacker T.J. Watt was recently asked about his Week 8 status against the Philadelphia Eagles. Watt has been out since the beginning of the season due to injury, but hinted at a possible Week 8 return, per Joe Rutter.

“I don’t know. Maybe. We’ll have to see,” T.J. Watt said in reference to his status for Sunday.

Watt, the reigning defensive player of the year, is arguably Pittsburgh’s best player. In 2021, Watt recorded a jaw-dropping 22.5 sacks. He’s tallied at least 13 sacks in each season dating back to 2018. His ability to cut through defenses and get to opposing quarterbacks is nothing short of elite.

The Steelers have certainly missed T.J. Watt for most of the 2022 campaign. Pittsburgh’s defense is ranked just 22nd in points allowed per game, 28th in total yards against per game, and 21st in sacks. There is no question that all of those rankings will see dramatic improvement upon Watt’s return.

His initial timetable was fairly unclear after suffering a torn pec muscle earlier in the year. Most injury reports expected T.J. Watt to return in late October or early-mid November, so a Week 8 return would not be shocking. Nevertheless, the Steelers have yet to officially confirm his status for this matchup against the Eagles.

Philadelphia has enjoyed a fantastic 2022 campaign so far, so the Steelers would love to have Watt on the field. With that being said, Pittsburgh will not rush him back from injury.

We will continue to monitor T.J. Watt’s injury situation ahead of Week 8.