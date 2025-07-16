Angel Reese has made quite the impression on basketball legends in her relatively short WNBA career. Just days after Shaquille O'Neal issued a warning to Robert Griffin III over his controversial comments on Reese, former three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas is also coming to the defense of the Chicago Sky star.

“It's lazy journalism,” Arenas said of the former NFL quarterback's takes on Reese. “[He could be] saying, ‘Hey, [Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark] both got signature shoes within damn near 12 months of being professionals, that's a celebration. [Reese] being on the cover [of NBA 2K26], that's a celebration.'

“I don't care if you like Angel or not. She's opening doors that the others couldn't have.”

Arenas' comments came on an episode of his podcast, “Gil's Arena,” where he was joined by fellow ex-NBA star Nick Young and WNBA icon Sheryl Swoopes. The trio discussed the impact of RG3's recent reporting. Griffin claimed that Reese hates Clark because of her popularity and has been accused of fanning the animosity toward the Sky standout.

“Them liking or not liking each other is irrelevant,” Arenas continued. “It's irrelevant, but it's the safest topic in sports: Black [versus] white. Because that's been done through history, right? It's the American way, Black [versus] white. That's more comfortable than the reality.”

“RG3 you want to blame it on somebody else. When we should be celebrating what's going on the women's game today.” The crew discuss Angel Reese & Caitlin Clark trailblazing the WNBA but still receiving media hate 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/PNysWHo5B3 — Gil’s Arena (@GilsArenaShow) July 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

Arenas, Swoopes, and Young doubled down on the detail they found important: The addition of Reese and Clark to the WNBA has opened the door to opportunities for women's basketball players that have never existed before.

“Even if you're from the outside looking in, whatever you guys wanted, whatever that was complained about in the W before is being answered, and everyone's going to benefit from it.”