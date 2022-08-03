The quarterback competition over at the camp of the Pittsburgh Steelers could be tighter than most people think. Each of Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph, and rookie signal-caller Kenny Pickett is getting a chance to work with the first team in the training camp according to Brooke Pryor of ESPN, which gives an idea of just how close the race to the QB1 role is despite many believing that Trubisky is likely to win the role.

“Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph just rotated reps with the 1st and second team. Trubisky took two reps, followed by Rudolph’s two reps. Each got four reps before Kenny Pickett rotated in.”

While Trubisky is being listed on depth charts as the no. 1 quarterback at the moment, Rudolph undeniably has the advantage in experience and familiarity with the ways of Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. Pickett is the dark horse to win the job, and Tomlin doesn’t seem to be ready yet to declare the pecking order of his quarterbacks in 2022, hence keeping the door open for the rookie.

If we are all looking for that one clue that will most likely reveal who will be starting under center for the Steelers come Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season against the Cincinnati Bengals on the road, then that might be found on Pittsburgh’s first game of the 2022 preseason opposite the Seattle Seahawks.

Via NFL.com:

“The fluid rotation is notable because it was Trubisky who led the first team through the first six days of practice. With Week 1 more than a month away, the Steelers are sure to maintain a competitive theme throughout camp. Which QB starts the first preseason game may indicate who has the upper hand so far.”

Last season, the Steelers had Ben Roethlisberger handling the QB1 duties, with the team finishing the 2021 NFL campaign just 21st in the league with 20.2 points per game.