The Pittsburgh Steelers have a history of winning. Head coach Mike Tomlin has famously never led the Steelers to a sub .500 finish during his tenure with the team. However, postseason success has been fleeting ever since Ben Roethlisberger retired. TJ Watt wants to change that.

“We’re so close, since I’ve been here we haven’t won a playoff game,” Watt said on Not Just Football with Cam Heyward. “I’ve talked about that on and on but I truly feel like we’re close and I mean we can’t play forever so the time really is now.”

TJ Watt is 0 – 3 in his Steelers career in the playoffs. TJ Watt has had a ton of individual success in the NFL. He's a four-time All-Pro, six-time Pro Bowler, and was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2021. He's also led the NFL in sacks three times (2020, 2021, and 2023). However, it has not led to success for the Steelers in the postseason.

Watt joined the NFL in 2017, so he understands that he might not have many years left to bring the Steelers back to glory.

There are some reasons for hope in 2024 though. The Steelers brought in Patrick Queen to help Watt on the defensive side, while the offense made major changes with a new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, a new QB in Russell Wilson, and new WRs Van Jefferson and Scotty Miller. Both Jefferson and Miller are familiar with Arthur Smith from playing with the Falcons in 2023.

“I think we have a good mix of young and old not like we haven’t in years past but our acquisitions have been aggressive with intent,” Watt continued. “We have experience in the playoffs, not that we’ve won lately but we have experience. We know how serious we have to take things especially this time around, this time of year to be great, and to have longevity and win late in the season. What’s been happening can’t continue to happen, I think there’s a sense of urgency globally, offense, defense, and special teams.”

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin reveals what gave Russell Wilson an edge over Justin Fields in QB battle

Russell Wilson and Justin Fields had a tense training camp battle for the Steelers' starting QB job. Coach Mike Tomlin explained why Russell Wilson had the edge earlier this week on The Rich Eisen Show.

“I don't think that you can have the experiences that (Wilson's) had and it not show in how you play,” said Tomlin. “The moments can't be too big for a guy that's been at it as long as he has and has seen the things that he's seen. He's had that confetti rain down on him. It's not speculation, it's not dreaming for him, he's lived it.”

It sounds like the entire coaching staff will be more comfortable with Wilson at the helm.

“And I think that when you experience things in this game be it a player, or a coach, or quarterback, or head coach… I just think there’s benefit in having lived and seen it,” said Tomlin. “And certainly the high floor component of it puts you at ease from a decision maker standpoint. But I think the real significant advantage of his resume is probably in him.”

Here's hoping that Russ can lead Watt and the Steelers back to the playoffs in 2024.