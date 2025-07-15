The San Francisco 49ers had a disappointing 2024 NFL season. San Francisco finished the regular season with six wins and at the bottom of the NFC West standings. Thankfully, the 49ers still have a handful of star players they can rely on during the 2025 season.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler ranked the top 10 linebackers in the NFL in article posted on Tuesday. Fowler polled NFL executives, scouts, and coaches to come up with his ranking.

49ers fans should not be surprised to learn that Fred Warner dominated Fowler's ranking.

“I think Fred has gotten much more productive defeating core blocks and tackling with more physicality,” an NFL coordinator said. “He's always been the best in the world in the passing game — range, instincts, ball production. But he was incredible last year, and then you factor that with the forced takeaways, durability, and all the other rare intangibles, he's the best.”

Warner came in first place and had more than 80% of the first-place votes. In fact, the lowest votes that Warner received were for second place. This shows just how universally respected Warner is around the NFL.

This is Warner's second year as the NFL's top-ranked linebacker in Fowler's ranking.

Warner has posted four consecutive seasons with 130+ total tackles. He is an essential piece for the 49ers on defense.

Thankfully, the 49ers locked up Warner on a four-year extension this offseason. He will be the face of San Fran's defense for years to come.

Fred Warner praises 49ers' front office after Purdy, Kittle extensions

Article Continues Below

But Fred Warner waas not the only 49ers player who got a big extension this offseason.

San Francisco also handed out big-money contracts for both QB Brock Purdy and tight end George Kittle.

Warner praised the team's front office earlier this summer after both extensions were finalized.

“I’m so grateful to everyone involved, including the whole York family, John Lynch, Kyle Shanahan,” Warner said. “It was pretty seamless, and I’m happy for George Kittle and Brock Purdy to get their stuff done, too.”

Warner explained that he is grateful for everything he's gained as a part of the 49ers organization.

“It honestly does mean the world,” Warner said. “When I got drafted here in 2018, it was truly a dream come true. It was the exact spot I wanted to be at because I knew they had a vision for me as a younger player who had never even played stack, off-the-ball linebacker. I was so raw at the time. Being able to fulfill my dream of being an NFL player, of being a 49er, I truly feel that same exact way. Signing this deal, it still is a dream to me.”

Hopefully Warner and friends can get the 49ers back to the Super Bowl sooner rather than later.