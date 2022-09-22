The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered a brutal blow in their first game of the season when they lost reigning Defensive Player of the Year TJ Watt to injury. The 27-year-old suffered a pec injury that will reportedly keep him out for a significant period, and you can’t blame Steelers fans for cursing their luck early in the new campaign.

Pittsburgh supporters will have something to smile about after seeing Watt go through an extended pregame workout on Thursday as the Steelers take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 3. This is definitely something to get excited about (h/t Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network):

Eleven days after his pec injury, #Steelers star T.J. Watt is out here running sprints and going through an extended pregame workout. pic.twitter.com/W2tTj3iIUm — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 22, 2022

As the caption says, it’s just been 11 days since Watt went down, but based on what we’re seeing here, it looks like he should be back on the field sooner rather than later. The Steelers edge rusher looked limber and it didn’t seem like he was in any pain as he put in a workout before Pittsburgh’s TNF matchup against the Browns.

To be clear, however, the Steelers have yet to provide a definitive timetable on TJ Watt’s return. Multiple reports state that he could be out for the next six weeks or beyond, and there has been no significant update of late that has refuted this notion.

Be that as it may, it just feels like Watt could be back sooner than initially expected. Steelers fans will definitely be hoping that this is the case as they look to improve on what was another disappointing campaign in 2021.