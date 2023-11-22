Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth explains why the firing of former offensive coordinator Matt Canada is sad

The Pittsburgh Steelers fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada this week after scoring just 10 points in Pittsburghs' 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns. It was an unusual midseason firing for one of the most patient organizations in the NFL. However, Canada has been on the hot seat all year as fans have called for him to be fired since the team struggles to score and drive down the field.

Pittsburgh's offense ranks fifth-last in both total yards and points per game and second-worst in passing yards per game. They average 16.6 points and just 170 passing yards per game. These numbers were concerning since they dropped from last year despite quarterback Kenny Pickett no longer being a rookie.

Kenny Pickett was likely a factor in this decision, as the current offense is not helping the second-year quarterback's development. On the season, Pickett has completed only 60.4% of his passes for 1,722 yards with six touchdowns and four interceptions. If Pittsburgh thinks Pickett can still become their starter, they need him to improve more than he did under Canada.

Still, the departure of Matt Canada is sad, especially for third-year tight end Pat Freiermuth.

“It’s sad. He’s a great guy. [We] had a great relationship,” Pat Freiermuth said after the firing. “You’re never going to celebrate someone losing their job. It’s definitely sad, but we have to keep pushing forward. We have a big division game this week,” via Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Steelers running back coach Eddie Faulkner will become the team's interim offensive coordinator for the rest of the season. Hopefully Faulkner can get the offense going and involve Freiermuth more, since the tight end has just nine receptions for 60 yards all season.