Pittsburgh Steelers rookie tackle Broderick Jones is in the middle of his first training camp in the NFL, and he was asked about how Mike Tomlin compares to his college coach, Kirby Smart of the Georgia football program.

“Coach T is a little more mellow about things, you know like he'll still get on you, he'll still push you, but the intensity's not… it doesn't match, you know,” Broderick Jones said, via Chris Adamski of TribLIVE.com. “Coach Smart is just always like, full-go, all the time. Coach T is just a little more laid back.”

It is always interesting to hear about the differences between coaches. Kirby Smart's intensity must be part of why the Georgia football program has won back-to-back national championships. Mike Tomlin has been one of the most consistent coaches since he took over as the head coach of the Steelers.

Jones was selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and he is expected to be the left tackle for Kenny Pickett. If Jones lives up to expectations, he will be a key player for the Steelers for a long time.

Left tackle is arguably the second most important position on offense outside of quarterback. He will be protecting Kenny Pickett's blind side. Having good pass protection, especially from that position is key for an offense to operate.

It will be interesting to see how the Steelers offense fares this season, and if Jones succeeds in being a key pass protector for Pickett in year one.