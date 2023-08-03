Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson had a down year in 2022 that culminated in him never finding the end zone. When asked about why he thinks that happened, Johnson gave a very candid answer, reports Steelers.com's Teresa Varley.

“It was an odd year, very weird. It was hard to like really cope with it every week. I'd think, ‘I wonder if I'm gonna get in the end zone this week? I wonder if I'm gonna get my touches?' Now, I can't do anything about it, it happened. I had to move forward. I just had to keep playing every week, trying to do my best just to not think about it.”

An honest response from Diontae Johnson, as it is clear that not having any touchdowns in 2022 had an effect on him. However, Johnson emphasizes that he is ready to put it in the past and focus on 2023.

“This year I'm ready. The past is the past. I believe (quarterback) Kenny (Pickett) is gonna get me the ball this year and the coaches are gonna call the plays we need to call to make that happen.”

Johnson emphasizes that 2023 will be all about getting him and Kenny Pickett on the same page in Pickett's second year running the offense. He believes that if the two of them put in the necessary reps, everything should work out fine.

“Just getting that timing down, being out there every day with him, you get those reps. That builds the chemistry with him. Just him being comfortable with his guys out there, knowing who's going to be out there at all times gives him the ability to play free and us to play free and allows us to do what we do.”

It sounds like Diontae Johnson is ready to close the book on 2022 and make 2023 one of his best years yet.