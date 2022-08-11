Steelers’ Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph, Kenny Pickett preseason plan

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback competition between Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett has been one of the more intriguing storylines of training camp. It just got a little more intriguing after Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin announced the plan for his signal-callers for Saturday’s NFL preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks, per ESPN.

“The Pittsburgh Steelers have named a starting quarterback for their preseason opener, with coach Mike Tomlin going with Mitch Trubisky over Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett.”

Interesting. Tomlin opted to go with Mitch Trubisky as his starter over Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett for the NFL preseason opener. It’s not necessarily surprising, as Trubisky handled the lion’s share of the first-string duties at training camp for the Steelers.

Tomlin made it clear that he wasn’t going to be “blowing in the wind”- or giving teams clues- about his quarterback rotation. And he shouldn’t. But it’s hard not to at least see this decision as a sign that Trubisky is the current favorite to be the Steelers’ Week 1 starter.

The former 2nd overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft has started 50 games in his NFL career, while the likes of Rudolph and Pickett have been under center for a combined 10 contests- hint, all 10 were started by Rudolph.

Tomlin did mention that it will be big for Pickett- and the other quarterbacks- to see a “live pocket.” It will be the rookie’s first taste of NFL game action when the Steelers take the field for their preseason opener against Seattle.

But it will also be a chance for Mitch Trubisky to prove he’s the guy. One of these signal-callers will emerge as the starter for the Steelers.

Saturday will be the first step towards finding out who it is.