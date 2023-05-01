Stefanos Tsitsipas has a different criteria for what constitutes a tennis GOAT — and Novak Djokovic seemingly doesn’t make the cut.

The tennis GOAT debate is one that has been going on for decades, let alone years. Although it was initially Roger Federer who was arguably the main candidate, it eventually became either him or Rafael Nadal as their rivalry progressed.

That said, in recent years especially, Djokovic has emerged as a serious GOAT candidate and for many observers, has now surpassed both Federer and Nadal in the debate.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

But for Tsitsipas, the GOAT isn’t necessarily the player who has won the most tournaments or Grand Slams, but rather, the person who brought the most people to the sport.

And in that regard, Federer and Nadal stand above Djokovic.