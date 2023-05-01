Stefanos Tsitsipas has a different criteria for what constitutes a tennis GOAT — and Novak Djokovic seemingly doesn’t make the cut.
The tennis GOAT debate is one that has been going on for decades, let alone years. Although it was initially Roger Federer who was arguably the main candidate, it eventually became either him or Rafael Nadal as their rivalry progressed.
That said, in recent years especially, Djokovic has emerged as a serious GOAT candidate and for many observers, has now surpassed both Federer and Nadal in the debate.
But for Tsitsipas, the GOAT isn’t necessarily the player who has won the most tournaments or Grand Slams, but rather, the person who brought the most people to the sport.
And in that regard, Federer and Nadal stand above Djokovic.
“For me, the GOAT is not who has won the most tournaments or who has won the most slams or who has won the most matches,” Tsitsipas told Marca. “For me, the GOAT is the person who has brought the most people to the to the sport, who has attracted the most people to the sport, who has inspired lots of people to do something with their life. The person that has brought joy to other people through his craft and through what he does.
“I think, in this case, it’s pretty clear that Roger Federer has had a huge impact on that, and so has Rafael Nadal.”
It’s certainly an interesting take which will be debated by tennis fans worldwide. But as far as the game of tennis goes, it appears Tsitsipas agrees Djokovic is the best in that regard.