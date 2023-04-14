One of the main storylines heading into the 2023 NFL Draft has centered on the reported concerns that some NFL teams have about former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young’s size.

Young officially measured at 5-foot-10 1/8 and weighed 204 pounds at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. The one-time Heisman Trophy award winner’s size was not much of a talking point during his run with the Crimson Tide, but this matter sure has divided multiple general managers and scouts across the NFL.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian helped to recruit Young to Alabama during his run as offensive coordinator of the Crimson Tide. Sarkisian has taken notice of the talk surrounding Young’s size, and he sees that this matter is not one that should concern any teams in the NFL.

“I recruited Bryce to Alabama and coached him for a year,” Sarkisian said during a recent appearance on Sirius XM NFL Radio. “I think the best way to describe Bryce, I don’t know if anyone has heard this or not, to me, he’s Steph Curry on grass. That was what everybody said about Steph Curry going into the NBA, was he going to be big enough? Could he really shoot like that in the NBA?

“I think Steph has proved that. Bryce is unique. He’s not the most physically imposing-looking guy. But his feel in the pocket, his instincts in passing the football, his recognition of coverage, the anticipation he throws the ball with for a guy that can’t see allegedly, but somehow he sees it.”

Sarkisian also believes that Young has a “great career ahead of him.”

“I think he comes from a great system, I think he comes from a great program that prepares you to go play in the NFL,” Sarkisian said. “In the end, I think Bryce has got a great career ahead of him.”

As with Sarkisian, Young is not paying much attention to the outside noise regarding his size.

“I mean, I have been this size, respectfully, my whole life,” Young said during a press conference at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. “I know who I am. I know what I can do. For me, I think it is fair. Everyone can speculate or ask whatever questions are necessary, but I am gonna continue to control what I can control. I will keep working my hardest to put myself in good position, and I am confident in myself.”

Young logged 8,356 passing yards and 80 touchdown passes over his three-year tenure with the SEC powerhouse.