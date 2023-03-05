It seems as if in every NFL Draft season, there is one quarterback who simply divides executives and scouts across the league. This year, that player may end up being former Alabama passer Bryce Young.

Following a three-season run at Alabama, Young declared for the 2023 NFL Draft in January. Young has since had a fair share of supporters and critics. While he blossomed during his tenure with the SEC powerhouse, there has been much concern as of late about his size. On Saturday, the one-time Heisman Trophy award winner officially measured at 5-foot-10 1/8 and weighed 204 pounds.

Will Anderson Jr. has taken notice of the recent criticism toward his former teammate. If it were up to him, the former Alabama linebacker would have no problem at all making Young the face of an NFL franchise.

“I would say Bryce played in the SEC, one of the best conferences in college football,” Anderson said at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. “Big defensive tackles, big defensive linemen, big pass rushers. Took a lot of hits during his years there. I have all confidence in Bryce Young.

“If I was in the position to take him, I’m taking him.”

Young made the trip to Indianapolis, Indiana for the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, but he decided not to throw. Young did take some time to speak during a press conference at the combine on Friday, and he was asked about concerns regarding his size. In the big picture, the former Alabama standout is not much paying attention to this outside noise ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.

“I mean, I have been this size, respectfully, my whole life,” Young said. “I know who I am. I know what I can do. For me, I think it is fair. Everyone can speculate or ask whatever questions are necessary, but I am gonna continue to control what I can control. I will keep working my hardest to put myself in good position, and I am confident in myself.

“I know what I can do, and I am just excited to get to that next level.”

Young recorded 80 passing touchdowns over his run with the Crimson Tide.