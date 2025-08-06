A little under a month after celebrating her 33rd birthday, The Walking Dead star Kelley Mack has died.

Her family made the announcement on Instagram on Tuesday, August 5, 2025. Kelley Mack died on Saturday, August 2, with her mother, Kristen, and Aunt Karen there.

“It is with indelible sadness that we are announcing the passing of our dear Kelley,” the post began. “Such a bright, fervent light has transitioned to the beyond, where we all eventually must go.

“Kelley passed peacefully on Saturday evening with her loving mother Kristen and steadfast aunt Karen present. Kelley has already come to many of her loved ones in the form of various butterflies [blue butterfly and red heart emojis]. She will be missed by so many to depths that words cannot express,” the post continued.

There will be a celebration of life ceremony held on Monday, August 18, in Ohio. Her sister, who wrote the post, concluded it by praising her “tough SOB” sibling.

“And as her sister, I want you all to know how brave that tough SOB was, especially when she decided to make the leap to be reunited with God. I’m so f*****g proud of her,” the post concluded.

Who was The Walking Dead star Kelley Mack?

Mack was best known for her roles in various TV series. She played Addy in the ninth season of The Walking Dead from 2018-19. The character appeared in five episodes of the season. Additionally, she appeared in episodes of 9-1-1 and Chicago Med.

Her other roles include Broadcast Signal Intrusion, Shot in the Dark, Mr. Manhattan, and Delicate Arch. Her last role was in the 2025 movie Universal. Mack played Ricky in it. Joe Thomas and Rosa Robson also starred in it.

Mack's first acting credit was in the short film The Elephant Garden in 2008. She also produced several of her projects, including Positive (which she also wrote), The Perfect One, A Knock at the Door, and Universal.