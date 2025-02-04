Stephen F. Austin basketball had a stunning end to its win over New Orleans on Monday night. While the Lumberjacks haven't been favored in many games amid a trying season, this team got a signature moment against its Southland Conference rival. In a back-and-forth affair, the Privateers tied the game on an impressive three with 2.3 seconds left in the game.

While the game seemed destined for overtime, senior guard Matt Hayman had other ideas. The Lumberjacks' leading scorer gave fans a night to remember with a beyond halfcourt game-winner as time expired.

Stephen F. Austin moved to 10-13 overall and 3-9 in conference play. From a momentum standpoint, Monday night was a big win for the Lumberjacks as they were heading into the game, losing five out of their last six games. The program is going through a rough stretch in its history at the moment as Stephen F. Austin basketball used to be a perennial NCAA Tournament team throughout the 2010s.

The Lumberjacks made it to the “Big Dance” for the first time in 2009. And soon after, between 2014 and 2018, Stephen F. Austin qualified for March Madness four times. Twice during that span, this program made it to the Round of 32. The Lumberjacks stunned VCU with a late surge in 2014 in a 77-75 overtime victory. Stephen F. Austin picked up an iconic victory against third-seeded West Virginia Mountaineers in 2018, a few years later.

Many of these signature moments for the Nacogdoches, Texas school came under its former head coach, Brad Underwood. In three years with Stephen F. Austin basketball, Underwood made it to the NCAA Tournament every time while only losing one game in the Southland Conference. Times have changed, and this program has not made it to the postseason since 2018.

Still, Monday was a feel-good moment for a program trying to regain its mojo. The athletic department recently fired head coach Kyle Keller after eight-and-half seasons. Tony Jasick took over as interim head coach two games ago and already has a signature moment. But now, the real work begins for this proud program.