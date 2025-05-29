The Minnesota Timberwolves crashed out of the Western Conference Finals after the Oklahoma City Thunder annihilated them, 124-94. In a post-game interview, Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards shared his heartbreak:

“I’m hurt, more so for myself for Mike. I came up short for Mike. I gotta say we tried last year and we tried again this year, and we’ll try again next year.”

Mike Conley looked visibly sad as Edwards spoke to the press. The Timberwolves felt devastated, marking their second straight Western Conference Finals exit after last year’s loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

The Thunder stormed ahead with a huge early lead and never let up. Their overwhelming offense and relentless defense gave the Wolves no chance. Minnesota showed brief signs of life in the third quarter, but the deficit was simply too large to erase.

Article Continues Below

In Game 5, the Thunder outplayed the Timberwolves across the board. Most of Minnesota’s roster posted a negative plus-minus. Edwards, in 39 minutes, scored just 19 points on 7-of-18 shooting. Julius Randle added 24 points on 8-of-14 shooting, while Rudy Gobert managed only two points, and Conley failed to score. Bench players Naz Reid and Terrence Shannon Jr. provided some spark, but they couldn’t lift the team past Oklahoma City.

Frustrated fans took to social media to vent about the team’s poor start and shaky performance. Many roasted Randle online for his halftime struggles. Even Magic Johnson criticized the Timberwolves and issued an apology to the Thunder, highlighting just how disappointing Minnesota’s exit felt.

The Thunder, by contrast, looked unstoppable. Reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the charge with 34 points on 14-of-25 shooting, adding seven rebounds and eight assists. Chet Holmgren delivered 22 points on 8-of-13 shooting and swatted three blocks. Jalen Williams and Luguentz Dort chipped in 19 and 12 points, helping secure the Thunder’s dominant, series-clinching win.

As Minnesota heads into the offseason, tough questions surround the team’s roster, chemistry, and playoff resilience. The Thunder, meanwhile, push forward with momentum, proving they are a rising powerhouse in the West. For the Timberwolves, the heartbreak cuts deep, but as Anthony Edwards promised, they plan to return and try again next year.