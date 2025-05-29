As the 2025 MLB season marches toward the trade deadline, the Kansas City Royals find themselves at a pivotal crossroads. After a resurgent 2024 campaign that saw them return to postseason relevance, the Royals now face the challenge of transforming from a feel-good story into a legitimate contender in the American League. While the club’s rotation has been a strength and their bullpen has stabilized, persistent offensive shortcomings, especially in the outfield, threaten to undermine their ambitions for a deep playoff run. To address these issues and keep pace with other AL powers, the Royals must be bold. That means making tough decisions about their roster, including trading away valuable assets to address glaring needs like Maikel Garcia.

The Case for Trading Maikel Garcia

Among the players on Kansas City’s roster, Maikel Garcia stands out as the one the Royals must trade before the 2025 deadline. Garcia, 24, entered last season as a breakout candidate but failed to seize the starting third base job due to offensive struggles. While his defense and athleticism remain assets, his .281 on-base percentage and lack of power have limited his long-term fit in the Royals’ lineup. With Jonathan India now entrenched as the everyday second baseman and also capable of handling third base, and with super-utility options like Cavan Biggio and the versatile Michael Massey on hand, Garcia’s pathway to regular playing time is blocked.

Moreover, Garcia’s youth, defensive versatility, and years of team control make him an appealing target for rebuilding clubs or contenders seeking infield depth. His profile, plus glove, above-average speed, and the ability to handle multiple positions, would be coveted by teams looking to shore up their infield defense or add a high-upside utility piece for the stretch run.

The Royals’ most pressing need is clear, they lack impact bats in the outfield. While MJ Melendez, Kyle Isbel, and Hunter Renfroe have each had moments, none has emerged as a consistent middle-of-the-order threat. Mark Canha and Dairon Blanco provide depth but not star power. The farm system, ranked 23rd in MLB heading into 2025, is thin on outfield prospects ready to contribute immediately. Gavin Cross, the organization’s top outfield prospect, has shown flashes but remains unproven at the highest level and has battled injuries. For a team intent on contending, waiting for internal options to develop is a luxury it cannot afford.

The Trade Proposal

To address this deficiency, the Royals should leverage Garcia’s value in a trade package targeting a young, near-MLB-ready outfielder with star potential. One plausible trade partner is the San Diego Padres, a club with a deep outfield pipeline and a need for infield stability. The Padres, with their aggressive win-now posture, could use Garcia as a plug-and-play option at third base or as a super-utility infielder.

Proposed Trade

Kansas City Royals receive:

Samuel Zavala (OF, Padres’ No. 2 prospect)

Adam Mazur RHP

San Diego Padres receive:

Maikel Garcia 3B

Steven Zobac (RHP, Royals’ No. 7 prospect)

Samuel Zavala, a consensus top-100 prospect, brings the power, plate discipline, and athleticism the Royals desperately need in their outfield. The 20-year-old projects as a future everyday right fielder with 25-home-run upside and above-average defense. Adam Mazur, meanwhile, adds a high-floor, mid-rotation starter to a Royals system that, outside of Jac Caglianone and Noah Cameron, lacks impact arms. By including Steven Zobac—a fast-rising righty with command and strikeout upside—the Royals sweeten the deal enough to pry Zavala loose from San Diego’s grasp.

For the Padres, Garcia fills an immediate need at third base, where they’ve cycled through veterans and prospects without a long-term answer. His glove and versatility allow San Diego to move pieces around as needed, and his youth fits their timeline. Zobac gives them a controllable arm who could debut as soon as late 2025.

This trade would mark a significant shift in the Royals’ approach. Rather than clinging to every young player with upside, Kansas City would be consolidating assets to address a critical need. Acquiring Zavala immediately upgrades the outfield and injects long-term star potential, while Mazur fortifies the pitching pipeline. The move also clears the way for Jonathan India to play third base more regularly, maximizing his bat in the lineup and allowing Michael Massey and Cavan Biggio to cover second base and utility roles.

Meanwhile, trading Garcia at the peak of his value, while he’s still young, cheap, and controllable, prevents the Royals from being forced into a lesser return if his offensive struggles continue. It’s a proactive move that signals Kansas City’s seriousness about contending now, not just in some distant future.