Tayton Conerway, who transferred to Indiana basketball last month, has withdrawn from the NBA Draft and will suit up for the Hoosiers next season, according to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.

Conerway is a transfer from Troy, where he scored 14.2 points per game for the Trojans last year. But he did much more than score. The 2025 Sun Belt Player of the Year also averaged 4.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists and set a program record with 98 steals last season. His 2.9 steals per game and 5.6 percent steal rate both ranked third in Division I.

He committed to Indiana after also considering Mississippi State and Vanderbilt. Conerway was new Indiana men's basketball coach Darian DeVries‘ sixth transfer portal addition.

When Conerway gets to work in Bloomington, it will be his latest stop on a well-traveled college career. Before his two seasons at Troy, Conerway spent one season at Grayson College and two at Ranger College, both JuCos.

Though Conerway didn't get much shine on national TV this year before he scored 12 against Kentucky in an NCAA Tournament loss, the coaches who know him well respect him on both ends of the court.

“Extremely fast going north and south, and a very good finisher,” an anonymous coach told Field of 68's Jeff Goodman about Conerway. “He never gets sped up. His passing and ability to create shots for his teammates make him special. He is a little high risk, high reward. 3-point shooting was streaky.”

“Has cat-quick reflexes defensively which allow him to finish among the top in the country in steals,” the coach added. “Gets a ton of deflections. He is higher risk defensively.”

Conerway and his Indiana basketball teammates will take the court next season looking to usher in a new era of Hoosier basketball. Indiana fired Mike Woodson after the Hoosiers just missed the NCAA Tournament last season. The storied program has not reached the second weekend of the tournament since 2016 and hasn't played in the Elite Eight since 2002.