Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has never been shy about taking the big shot, but when asked who he would trust to take the final shot with the game on the line, he had one name in mind.

During an ambush interview at the 2025 Memorial Tournament celebrity Pro-Am, Curry was asked to pick anyone in history to take a game-winning shot off his assist. He didn’t hesitate, and his answer was Jimmy Butler.

That response raised eyebrows, not because Butler isn’t clutch, but because the two have only recently become teammates.

Butler joined the Warriors in early 2025 and has already made his presence felt in every way possible. His arrival shifted the team's energy, bringing grit, leadership, and big-game experience that clicked instantly with the culture Curry built over the years.

In the playoffs, Butler proved exactly why Curry has that level of trust.

In the opening round against the Houston Rockets, Butler delivered when it mattered most. He dropped 14 points in the fourth quarter of Game 4, leading the Warriors to a tight 109-106 win. Every possession ran through him late in the game, and he made the right plays, whether it was pulling up for a midrange jumper or finding an open teammate.

Curry has been known to light up from deep and carry teams through stormy stretches, but his praise for Butler shows a deeper connection forming in Golden State. He sees a closer, someone who thrives in chaos, who steps forward instead of fading when the lights get harsh. Butler's style is unrelenting, intense, and built for pressure.

It is not just about numbers. Butler brings a mindset that few players possess. He has been in the finals and has battled through injuries. He has taken over games with sheer will. That kind of resume earns respect from champions, and Curry is one of them.

The chemistry between Curry and Butler continues to grow, and the timing of that Pro-Am compliment could not be better. It shows the belief Curry has in his teammate, a belief rooted in clutch moments and warrior-like toughness. And in the next tight game, don’t be surprised if Butler ends up with the ball—because Curry already told the world he wants it that way.