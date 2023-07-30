To say it's been a tough season for the Seattle Storm would be an understatement. After losing Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird this offseason, the Storm have been fully immersed in a rebuilding year. So far, they've sputtered to a 5-19 record and they are 1-9 in their last ten games. They've had some silver linings though. Jewell Loyd is having a career year as is fourth-year center Ezi Magbegor. Magbegor was named to the All-Star team for the first time in her career and she's been one of the best defensive players in the league. Following two stellar back-to-back performances against the New York Liberty and Chicago Sky, respectively, Magbegor joined future Hall of Famer Candace Parker in an exclusive club as per Storm PR.

Ezi Magbegor becomes just the second player in WNBA history to record consecutive games with 17+ points, 9+ rebounds, 5+ assists, 2+ steals and 2+ blocks, joining Candace Parker (2015). (H/T – @WBBTimeline)https://t.co/CFRnIOu1z2#TakeCover — Seattle Storm PR (@SeattleStormPR) July 29, 2023

Ezi Magbegor and Candace Parker are now the only two players in WNBA history to have put up back to back statlines of at least 17 points, nine rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocked shots. Against the Liberty this week, Magbegor put up 22 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, three steals and three blocked shots. She followed that up with 17 points, nine rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocked shots against the Sky.

On the season, Magbegor has been averaging a career-high 13.9 points per game, 8.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.9 rebounds with splits of 49.3 percent shooting from the field, 32.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 68.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line. While the Storm are in the running for the top lottery odds, they have a real building block in Magbegor.