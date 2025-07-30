The Seattle Storm have put themselves in a good position for a spot in the 2025 WNBA playoffs, but there is still plenty of work left to be done for the franchise. The upcoming trade deadline could be an avenue for Seattle to shore up its roster and bolster the team's chances to win a homecourt advantage in the postseason.

One potential trade target for the Storm floated by ESPN's Kevin Pelton is veteran Connecticut Sun guard Marina Mabrey.

Pelton's hypothetical trade has the Storm acquiring Mabrey in exchange for forwards Alysha Clark and Katie Lou Samuelson, along with a first-round pick in the 2026 WNBA draft.

The Storm appears to have the assets to pull off such a trade, as they have three first-round picks in next year's draft. On top of those, Seattle has picks via the Las Vegas Aces and the Los Angeles Sparks.

Wrote Pelton: “That could put Seattle in position to upgrade now while keeping an eye on the future. All-Star Brittney Sykes would probably top the Storm's wish list, but with the Washington Mystics in playoff position, she might not be available. There's no such concern with Mabrey, who unsuccessfully requested a trade from Connecticut last offseason. With the Sun at 3-20 and Mabrey headed toward unrestricted free agency, a deadline deal makes sense.”

Mabrey, who requested a trade in the offseason, is in her second season with the Sun. The Chicago Sky traded her to Connecticut in the middle of the 2024 campaign, along with a 2025 pick and a 2026 pick swap for a 2025 first-rounder and Rachel Banham and Moriah Jefferson. Mabrey entered the league in 2019 as a second-round pick by Los Angeles.

The former Notre Dame Fighting Irish star could give the Storm's offense a big shot in the arm while providing great depth behind the incredible Skylar Diggins. After putting up just 4.0 points per game in her rookie season in 2019 with the Sparks, Mabrey has averaged at least 10.0 points each year. So far in the 2025 campaign, Mabrey, who has cracked the top 10 of voting for the Sixth Woman of the Year Award four times, is recording 14.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest while shooting 36.2 percent from the floor.