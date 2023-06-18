Ever since the Seattle Storm's 0-4 start to the 2023 WNBA season, the team has been playing much better even if their overall record might not show it. They are currently 3-7 and in contention for a playoff spot in the Western Conference. They're coming off a big road win against the Dallas Wings on Saturday and have now won two of their last three games. It does help that they have a budding superstar on their team in Jewell Loyd. Loyd was the driving force behind Saturday's win in a shootout with Wings' star Arike Ogunbowale. With a career-high 39 points, Jewell Loyd set a Storm scoring record for most points in regulation and most points in a win as per team PR.

Jewell Loyd’s 39 points are the most points scored by a Storm player in a regulation game and the most points by a Storm player in a win. #TakeCover — Seattle Storm PR (@SeattleStormPR) June 17, 2023

Jewell Loyd's Storm scoring record came as she is currently leading the WNBA in scoring. Loyd, along with Mercedes Russell and Ezi Magbegor, are the only players left from the 2020 WNBA championship team. The team lost Breanna Stewart to the New York Liberty in free agency and Sue Bird to retirement.

Loyd missed one game this season so far with a foot injury but was right back in the lineup the following game. Coming into Saturday's game, Loyd have been averaging a career-high 23.8 points per game, 4.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists with splits of 39.1 percent shooting from the field, 36.5 percent shooting from the three-point line and 82 percent shooting from the free-throw line. While her shooting percentages may be lower than in seasons past, it probably can be explained by her higher usage right and adjusting to be the No. 1 overall scoring option.