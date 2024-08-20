The Seattle Storm and Gabby Williams are in agreement on a rest-of-season contract, the team announced. Williams led France at the Olympics to a silver medal, averaging 15.5 points and just under five assists per game.

The WNBA world is seemingly in agreement that she is talented enough to play in the league. Her performance in Paris only helped that narrative. But Williams reportedly opted to not play in the league during the first portion of the 2024 season as she prepared for the Olympics. Williams last appeared in a WNBA game in 2023 with the Storm.

Gabby Williams' WNBA career

Williams made her WNBA debut in 2018 with the Chicago Sky. She played well and established herself as a respectable presence in the league. Williams would spend the next two years in Chicago as well.

Williams did not play in the WNBA during the 2021 season. However, she returned in 2022 after joining the Storm. Williams enjoyed one of her best all-around seasons during the '22 campaign, averaging 7.5 points per game on 44.4 percent field goal shooting. She also recorded 5.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals per outing.

In 2023, though, Williams appeared in only 10 WNBA contests. She averaged 8.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists during that span, once again showcasing her potential.

Expectations for Williams with Storm

The Storm are led by star Jewell Loyd. Additionally, Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins-Smith have also played well for Seattle. Adding Williams will provide the Storm with added depth as they continue their postseason pursuit.

Steve Jones Jr. shared an insightful take on the signing via a post on X, formerly Twitter.

“Trying to score on Gabby Williams, Ezi Magbegor and Nneka Ogwumike does not seem fun. Big add, that's a really strong five. Think the defense, drives and playmaking are going to add to this Storm team,” Jones wrote.

Williams is expected to join the Storm next week. Her defensive and offensive contributions project to help Seattle in a pivotal manner. The Storm are in a good position as of this story's writing, but competing in the Western Conference is a difficult challenge.

Storm's standings placement and outlook for remainder of 2024 season

Seattle is currently in third place in the Western Conference, trailing the Minnesota Lynx by two games. They are also a game and a half behind the defending champion Las Vegas Aces for the second spot in the conference. The Phoenix Mercury are only two and a half games behind the Storm for third place.

In other words, Seattle has some serious work to do during the final month of the regular season. They should be able to clinch a postseason spot, but the Storm would obviously love to earn the best possible position for the playoffs.

The Lynx look like a true championship contender. Of course, the Aces are still probably the biggest threat in the conference as they have won back-to-back WNBA championships. Las Vegas also has A'ja Wilson on their roster, as she is likely going to win the 2024 WNBA MVP Award.

Meanwhile, the Mercury should not be counted out. They have endured some ups and downs in 2024, but Phoenix has veteran leadership which will help their situation moving forward.

The Storm will remain confident, but competing in the Western Conference is far from a simple task. Perhaps adding Gabby Williams will play a role in Seattle taking a big step forward.