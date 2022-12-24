By Franz Christian Irorita · 2 min read

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will have its final DLC come out in January 2023. Dubbed Different Future, the last downloadable content for the Final Fantasy I spin-off title will launch on January 27, 2023. In this final expansion, Jack is guided by the spirit of a Moogle as he and his party reach a city in an alternate time and space to face one final challenge.

Owners of the Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Season Pass will also get a copy of the final DLC without any additional purchases. The Season Pass also contains the previously-released DLC Trials of the Dragon King and Wanderer of the Rift. Just like these previous downloadable content, Different Future will feature new equipment, abilities, enemies, and new story content that will expand upon the lore that Square Enix and Team Ninja are telling about the first Final Fantasy game.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin tells the story of Jack, drawn toward the eradication of Chaos, as he and his companions, Ash and Jed, seek to understand their fates. The game attempts to retell the story of Final Fantasy I and explain the origins of Chaos and of the famous but enigmatic Warriors of Light, with an out-of-this-world plot twist in the end that will leave fans questioning whether or not the game’s story actually makes any sense or deserves to retell the story of a beloved NES classic.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin was included in our Top 10 New Games of Q1 2023 article, but eventually, reviews for the game showed that the game is anything but Game of the Year material. Marred with a messy story-telling and meme-worthy performance of its main character Jack with his obsession with Chaos, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin was a confusing mess that unfortunately overshadowed its compelling combat gameplay.