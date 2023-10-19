The 2023 Houston Astros have been confusing, and that is apparent when looking at their home-road splits on the season. The Astros went 39-42 at home in the regular season, but were 51-30 on the road, and that trend has continued in these playoffs. Dusty Baker opened up about the trend with the Astros this year, and even he is puzzled by it.

“It's the strangest thing I've ever seen,” Dusty Baker said, via Alden Gonzalez of ESPN. “Because usually you want to be .500 on the road and way over .500 at home. I asked the team in spring training to be the best road team. Maybe I should've asked them to be the best road and home team. They usually give me what I ask for.”

So far in these playoffs, the Astros are 1-3 at home and 3-0 on the road. The one home win game in Game 1 of the ALDS against the Minnesota Twins. So far in the ALCS against the Texas Rangers, they lost the first two games at home, but won Game 3 on the road on Wednesday. They will have two more games on the road against the Rangers. Houston hopes that the trend of winning on the road continues, as they still trail the series 2-1 and need to take at least one of the next two games to get back home for games six and seven.

Baker will give Jose Urquidy the ball to start Game 4, and he will be facing Andrew Heaney as the Astros try to tie the series at two games apiece.