The Houston Astros are back in business. The reigning World Series champions prevented themselves from falling into a 0-3 hole in the 2023 American League Championship Series against the Texas Rangers by pulling off an 8-5 win Wednesday night in Arlington. And right after that game, Houston manager Dusty Baker was already trying to play some mind games on the Rangers (via Adam Wexler of SportsTalk 790).

“Dusty Baker said he has a game 4 starter, but he asked if the Rangers had named their game 4 starter. When informed they had not, he then declined to name the Astros game 4 starter.”

However, it was later announced by the Astros that they will be giving the ball this Thursday to Jose Urquidy, as Houston looks to even the series up.

Urquidy last pitched in Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the Minnesota Twins. In that start, he went 5.2 innings long and allowed just two earned runs on three hits with six strikeouts in a series-clinching 3-2 victory. The 28-year-old Urquidy will have a tough act to follow, with Cristian Javier tossing brilliantly in Game 3.

The Astros are looking to capitalize on their newfound momentum. Their odds of completing a comeback have gotten a boost from their Game 3 victory, but they still have two more games left to play in enemy territory before a potential Game 6 back at Minute Maid Park.

For the Rangers, they will be sending Andrew Heaney, who faced the Astros three times back in the regular season, to the mound in Game 4.