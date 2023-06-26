For some teams, the 2023 NBA Draft was a transformative night. The San Antonio Spurs landed Victor Wembanyama, snapping the team out of its post-Kawhi Leonard malaise and giving them a generational talent to will follow in the footsteps of Hall of Famers David Robinson and Tim Duncan. The Charlotte Hornets controversially chose Brandon Miller over Scoot Henderson, a potential inflection point for the franchise as it builds around LaMelo Ball. For the Suns, though, the 2023 NBA Draft was just another Thursday. In the wake of recent mega-trades for Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, the Suns had only the 52nd pick, which they used on Dayton forward Toumani Camara. While Camara was their sole selection, they've been among the league's most active teams in the undrafted free agent market, signing additional players to Summer League contracts. As such, here's the skinny on the Suns' NBA Draft class.

Toumani Camara, Forward, Dayton

It's exceedingly rare for a guy picked this late to make an impact as a rookie, but Camara might just be the exception. A 6'7 forward with a 7'0 wingspan, Camara offers the outline of the exact kind of uber-useful role player that the Suns (and every other team) longs for. During his senior year at Dayton, Camara averaged 13.9 points and 8.6 rebounds while shooting 36.3 percent from three on 2.4 attempts per game. Accordingly, Camara was named first team All-Atlantic 10 and earned a first team all-defense nod to boot. Originally from Belgium, the 23 year-old senior spent his first two seasons at Georgia before transferring to Dayton ahead of the 2021-2022 season.

In terms of pure credentialism, Camara is super impressive—he's a big, athletic wing who can guard multiple positions and hit shots. The problem is that, at this point, Camara's ability to hang on an NBA court is almost entirely theoretical. Sure, he shot a decent enough percent from three this year, but did so on negligible volume (just 29 made threes in 34 games). Yes, he has the dimensions to guard a wide spectrum of players and made the A10 All-Defense team, but he's also never shown any real ability to guard NBA-caliber perimeter players; switching onto guards from La Salle and Duquesne is a lot different than switching onto Devin Booker or Luka Doncic. Similarly, Camara's allure as a raw, upside bet is undercut by the fact that he's already 23 and has eaten up a sizable chunk of his developmental runway.

Like most second round draft picks, Camara occupies a weird half-space of being less good than good enough—and for the Suns, who literally can't afford anything else, that's more than fine.

Trey Jemison, Center, UAB – Summer League Contract

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Whereas some bigs are challenging and reinventing the very idea of what a big man can do, Jemison plays a much more restrained game. If you're looking for a center who can shoot one-legged floaters from three, you're barking up the wrong tree with Jemison. Instead, he busies himself with more workaday pursuits: setting screens, catching lobs, grabbing rebounds, blocking shots.

As a senior, Jemison was more solid than spectacular, averaging 9.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game. Still, the stats don't tell the full story. Even if his production was pedestrian, Jemison was a master of microskills; he understands how to angle to his body to set a good screen; he knows how to slip into pockets of space to make himself available for lobs and dump offs; his footwork is sound enough to allow him to switch onto guards for a spell. Granted, it's often hard to tell how these rim-running bigs will translate to the NBA (and how valuable they truly are once they get there), but Jemison represents a low-cost gamble that could potentially return a back-of-the-rotation player.

Marcus Carr, Guard, Texas – Summer League Contract

Throughout his three school, five year tour of high-major college basketball, Marcus Carr left no doubt that he's a certified bucket, scoring 2350 points during his stops at Pittsburgh, Minnesota and Texas. But even as he torched college defenses, it was always clear that Carr had a very real ceiling on his game. At 6'2, 195 pounds, he's neither big nor athletic enough to be an impactful NBA player. With a career 34.5 percent mark from three, he's not quite a good enough shooter to justify the kinds of shots he takes. The guard-dominated, unstructured environment of Summer League should be a decent showcase for Carr to flaunt his scoring and shot-making, but it's unlikely that he ever becomes a meaningful contributor for the Suns or any other team.

Grant Sherfield, Guard, Oklahoma – Summer League Contract

Basically the exact same kind of guy as Carr. An Oklahoma product by way of Wichita State and Nevada, Sherfield averaged 15.9 points and 3.3 assists per game last season.