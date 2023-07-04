The Phoenix Suns have signed their lone NBA draft pick, Toumani Camara, to a standard contract. Phoenix has 16 players under contract and will have to release one in order to not exceed a roster limit.

Camara was selected by Phoenix with the No. 52 pick in the draft. He played four years of college basketball, including the last two seasons at Dayton. Camara was an All-Atlantic-10 first-team selection in 2022-23 and was also named to the conference's all-defensive team.

It is unclear how much Camara will factor in to the Suns' rotation, if at all, next season. But he appears to be a player they believe in.

“I think I'm really comfortable with it, because they're just asking me to be who I am, which is play hard, play with a lot of energy,” Camara said at his introductory press conference last week. “Just being a defensive guy and rebounding at a high level. And then make open shots offensively and just stay true to my game and try to expand on that throughout my career.”

Camara is listed at 6-foot-8 and has a standing reach of 8-foot-11. He has the skill set the Suns would like to develop in their defensive scheme under coach Frank Vogel.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I'm a role player at the end of the day, so I'm accepting that,” Camara said.

“I think that's where I can excel, is just being able to be myself, like I said, and stay true to my position, stay true to my skill set and full potential and be able to exploit that as best as I can. Stay true to myself and play hard all the time.”

Toumani Camara improved in each of his four college seasons. Last season at Dayton, he shot a career-best 36.3 percent from 3-point range. He shot just 17.2 percent from three as a freshman at Georgia in 2019-20.

According to a press release, Camara is set to become the fourth Belgian-born player to play a game in the NBA, joining Tony Parker, Xavier Henry and Frank Nitilikina. Camara is the only one oft hose four to be raised in Belgium.