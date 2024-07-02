The Phoenix Suns already have one of the best backcourts in the NBA led by Bradley Beal and Devin Booker. Now, Beal and Booker are about to get added help in a backup capacity with the addition of Monte Morris from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Morris plans to a sign a deal with Coach Mike Budenholzer's Suns according to a report from NBA Insider Shams Charania.

The Morris news came as the Suns added a Clippers big man in free agency to help Kevin Durant. Suns forward Royce O'Neal also brought news on the free agent market.

The addition of Morris could pay big dividends starting next season for a Suns team starving for depth in its backcourt.

Monte Morris News Revealed

The addition of Morris was revealed at 3:42 pm ET on Tuesday according to Charania on his X account.

Charania called Morris a “reliable point guard” who is entering his eighth NBA season. Morris has averaged 10 points per game on nearly 40% shooting from the three-point stripe with nearly four assists over the course of his career.

He will compete with Grayson Allen and Collin Gillespie for minutes in the backcourt, along with Virginia Cavaliers rookie Ryan Dunn who was one of the best defensive guards in NCAA basketball last season for Coach Tony Bennett's team.

Fans React To Morris Addition

Fans were in a glowing mood in the comments section on X as they praised the Suns for their latest move.

“I will gladly take it. Very capable PG off the bench,” one fan said.

“Good pick up for Phoenix,” another fan added.

Morris is far from a superstar, but he is a solid role player with the ability to keep the basketball moving to make sure that Booker, Beal and Durant get it in their favorite spots on the court. This could turn out to be a smart signing by the time the 2024-2025 season is over and done with if Budenholzer's Suns make the most of it.

“This is actually an insanely good pickup for Phoenix,” another fan said.

“Let's goooo,” another fan added upon hearing the news.

“KD has another superteam,” another fan added in the comments section on X, perhaps jumping the gun but still excited about the prospects of another deep playoff run next season.