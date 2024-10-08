Following a promising start to the NBA preseason, the Phoenix Suns trio of Bradley Beal, Devin Booker, and Kevin Durant look enticing. However, the trio might not be what it is thanks to a near-trade with the Milwaukee Bucks and Khris Middleton. Beal mentioned how the two were almost dealt for one another during the 2023 offseason.

“My transition though to Phoenix was like a complete 360,” Beal said via the “Run Your Race” podcast. First off, Phoenix wasn't even in the picture for me to go to… [The Heat] didn't want to do it… [The Bucks], I was like straddling the fence. They were [trying to trade Khris Middleton]. … The loyalty part in that, trading somebody who won y'all a championship the previous year and was a key piece to y'all winning the championship, it didn't sit right with me.”

Beal knows a thing or two about loyalty as he stayed with the Washington Wizards for 11 seasons. Although they never ended up making a conference finals series, he still performed exceptionally well. Even when Wizards point guard John Wall was traded for Russell Westbrook, Beal took his game to another. However, in the 2022-23 season, the end seemed to be near. The Wizards wanted to rebuild and Beal was in the middle of his prime.

Did Bradley Beal want to be traded for Khris Middleton before joining the Suns?

The Bucks were in a limbo spot after winning the 2021 NBA Finals against the Suns. The following year, they lost in seven games to the Boston Celtics and then the year after, they were swept by the No. 8 seed Miami Heat in the first round. Milwaukee needed another perimeter scoring presence and Beal was the perfect guy for that. However, they would have had to give up one of their top two-way players in Middleton.

Not to mention that Middleton was a key factor in that Finals run. He averaged 23.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.5 steals while playing over 40 minutes per game. As loyalty is an uncommon thing in the NBA thanks to player empowerment, Beal's admission on Middleton could have prevented the Bucks from possibly winning another championship.

Regardless, Beal is searching for his first championship with the Suns this season. The improved roster, along with a new head coach in Mike Budenholzer could make the path to a championship easier. However this season plays out can be a testament if Beal's decision to go to the Suns was worth it.