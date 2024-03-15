The Phoenix Suns looked like an inferior team to the Boston Celtics, the best team in the NBA, in their 127-112 loss at TD Garden Thursday night. The Suns kept the game close until the second quarter, when Boston went on a 6-2 run that opened up a 12-point third-quarter victory.
Phoenix was obliterated by the Celtics for the rest of the game. Boston led by as many as 19 in the third. It shot 25-of-50 from 3-point range while the Suns relied on mid-range jumpers to try and shoot their way back in the game.
Suns coach Frank Vogel knows there's a difference between the teams, he said to AZCentral.
“We're just not quite where they are yet,” Vogel said. “And that's the key word: yet.”
Vogel's comments contradict that of majority owner Mat Ishbia, who said in October the team he felt was the best in the NBA. The Suns have since traded four rotation players for two new pieces and acquired a player at the trade deadline.
“Obviously, we got to play it out,” said Ishbia.
The Suns have championship expectations. But in the two games against the Celtics, they looked like they have trouble to overcome problems plaguing them for most of the season.
Phoenix on Thursday instead shot 11-of-31 from 3-point range. Bench player Royce O'Neale was 0-of-7 from the field and 0-of-5 from three.
The Suns' Big 3 with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal combined for just 65 points.
“We're going to get where they are at,” Vogel says.
The Suns play the Charlotte Hornets Friday at 4 p.m. PT. The game is televised by Arizona's Family.