South Carolina football secured a massive offseason win by keeping LaNorris Sellers before this season. Sellers secured a key NIL deal to remain with the Gamecocks in Dec. 2024. But will Sellers look elsewhere after falling to Clemson?

His 2026 future emerged as a topic of discussion after losing in the rivalry contest Saturday. The dual-threat passer tossed two touchdowns and compiled 381 yards — in what some wondered was his last game withe the Gamecocks.

Sellers adjusted his posture on his postgame press conference seat…then answered what others are wondering.

“When the time comes to make a decision, I'll make a decision,” Sellers told reporters smiling.

LaNorris Sellers legacy at South Carolina

Article Continues Below

If this is indeed the last game of Sellers' college career, he delivered some epic moments not seen before by Gamecock fans.

The sophomore delivered his best yardage outing of 2025 with the 381. Although he took five sacks against Clemson during the 28-14 loss.

Sellers really won over Gamecocks fans for leading the upset of No. 10 Texas A&M last season — a 44-20 South Carolina beatdown. He combined for 350 total yards with three touchdowns. That type of performance and other outing sparked some rare Heisman Trophy chatter on the South Carolina campus in July.

Sellers, though, combined for only 16 total touchdowns including 11 through the air. His team also underwhelmed by finishing 4-8 overall.

The Florence, South Carolina native isn't just likely going to deal with flashier NIL deals from other schools. He's eligible to enter the 2026 NFL Draft, since he's completed three collegiate seasons. Sellers faces one of the more scrutinized offseason periods ever for a South Carolina athlete.