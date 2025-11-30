The Michigan Wolverines' 27–9 defeat to the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday ended their four-year run of dominance in the rivalry and revealed the adjustments head coach Sherrone Moore must prioritize. Ohio State outgained Michigan (9–3, 7–2 Big Ten) 419–163, prevented a touchdown, and shut the Wolverines out 10–0 in the second half, wiping out any hope of a late College Football Playoff push.

Freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood’s performance is among the areas Moore identifies for improvement.

“Yeah, I mean, I just want him to feel the feeling like he feels right now,” Moore said after the game. “That’s really the biggest thing. That’ll motivate him enough to be as good as he can be. So the feeling that he has, that stinging feeling he has, as well as all the players and coaches, embrace that feeling that you have of that loss, and it’ll motivate you throughout the year.”

Making his first start in the rivalry, Underwood completed 8 of 18 passes for 63 yards and one interception, with only five pass attempts in the first half. His longest completion was a 26-yard throw to Donaven McCulley, and only two of his third-down completions came within the first three quarters, each traveling fewer than six yards downfield. Underwood’s mobility, a major strength earlier in the season, was limited to six carries for one yard, with the Buckeyes' linebacker Arvell Reese frequently spying him.

Michigan opened the game with a 36-yard run from Jordan Marshall and built a 6–0 lead after a pair of field goals. Cornerback Jyaire Hill’s interception on Ohio State’s second offensive play gave Michigan another possession at the OSU 39-yard line, but again the Wolverines settled for three points. Their scoring came entirely from kicker Dominic Zvada, who went 3-for-3 with makes from 45, 25, and 49 yards.

From there, the Buckeyes took full control. Quarterback Julian Sayin put up a 19-of-26, 233-yard, three-touchdown performance without taking a sack. Michigan’s front seven, regardless of scheme, generated no meaningful pressure. Ohio State's run game was equally good as freshman Bo Jackson ran for 113–117 yards (the range comes from different recorded totals in the articles) at 5.7 yards per carry, contributing to the Buckeyes' 186–100 rushing advantage. It was the 24th consecutive rivalry game in which the team winning the rushing battle also won the game.

The Wolverines’ one-dimensional offense increased the pressure on the team. After early gains, the run game stalled, particularly after Marshall exited temporarily with a right-shoulder injury, and Ohio State held Michigan to negative rushing yards in the second half. Freshman receiver Andrew Marsh finished without a catch, though he drew two pass-interference penalties.

There were a few controversial moments in the game. The referees allowed Jeremiah Smith’s 35-yard fourth-down touchdown to stand, even amid debate over whether he kept possession before stepping out of bounds. Officials also allowed Jaishawn Barham to remain in the game after attempting to headbutt a referee, despite an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty being called.