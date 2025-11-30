The No. 6 Oregon Ducks improve to an 11-1 record as the team took down the Washington Huskies 26-14 in Week 14. Wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan made a brilliant play in the middle of the contest that got social media buzzing. However, the officials ended up ruling it incomplete.

McClellan, who is a redshirt freshman, caught the ball with one hand and then pinned it against his helmet while falling to the ground. The referees initially called it an incomplete catch. They did stop the game to review it, but the officials did not change their minds.

Jeremiah McClellan screwed out of catch of the year!!!!! pic.twitter.com/6zkWZEInkK — Sidelinr Sports (@sidelinrsports) November 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

One of the announcers of the game, Gary Danielson, called it the best non-catch he's ever seen, per Brett McMurphy of On3 Sports. McMurphy agreed with Danielson, who also admitted he thought it should have been ruled a complete catch.

“Gary Danielson: ‘I'm going to call that the best non-catch I've ever seen.' He's right. Simply incredible (thought it was a legit catch).”

That seemed to be the most common reaction from sports fans on social media. Many believed it was a catch and were shocked when the refs didn't rule it complete. Meanwhile, other Oregon fans were a bit mad about it.

“That's one of the best incomplete passes from Jeremiah McClellan that I've ever seen. Refs now stopping to review it. Good lord. If that's a catch, it's one of the best I've ever seen,” said Zachary Neel of USA Today.

One fan claimed, “That was a catch.”

“It was. Refs were scared to change the call. P******,” said an angry fan.

This user stated, “It was. No reason to just side with the VAR if they aren't even applying the written rules of what constitutes a catch.”

“That's a f****** catch and PI,” proclaimed another individual.

Another fan said, “I despise the catch rules. Jeremiah McClellan had full and total control of the ball the entire way.”

At the very least, Oregon moved on to win the game against Washington. So, the arguably missed call won't hurt the Ducks' chances of going to the College Football Playoff.