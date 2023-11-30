Devin Booker of the Suns is one player who appreciates the in-season tournament and doesn't understand complaints

The NBA's in-season tournament represents a major change in the way the basketball season has been contested for decades. Instead of building a winning record for the purpose of making the playoffs, NBA teams are playing for the glory of winning a new tournament. In several of the games, teams have pushed hard to expand leads in an effort to advance in the tournament. While some players and teams have complained about the practice, Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns does not understand why others have gotten upset.

“I've seen teams upset about it, and I don't know why,” Booker said. “I've seen players upset about it, and I don't know why. Honestly, I wish every game was like that. I like playing hard in every game until the end.”

That is clearly not how most NBA games are played. When NBA teams build a significant advantage in the final minutes that would render any comeback to be unreachable, the winning team usually works in its bench players to close out the 4th quarter. Once the game gets into the final minute, the team that is leading usually dribbles out the remaining seconds once it crosses half court.

The in-season tournament has reached the quarterfinal stages, and it includes 8 teams. Those teams include the Milwaukee Bucks, Indiana Pacers, Boston Celtics and New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference; and the Los Angeles Lakers, Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference.

Once the quarterfinals have been completed, the semifinals and the final round of the tournament will be held in Las Vegas.