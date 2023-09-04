The NBA has entered a new era of superstars with massive influence. Time flew by since Magic Johnson endorsed Converse, Michael Jordan started his own brand with Nike, and LeBron James released his iconic shoe line. Being a superstar is synonymous with having one's own kicks that fans could cop. Stars like Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum, Ja Morant, and Austin Reaves recently got their own silhouettes. Now, Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker is the next man up with his Nike Book 1 signature shoe.

Kids all over the world start watching the NBA and go down a deep rabbit hole. First, they see their favorite players donning iconic shoes. Parents would then get Christmas lists and birthday requests revolving around these sneakers. Eventually, it would be a lifelong hobby even for star athletes. If these fans ended up in the league because of their hard-earned accolades, they could link up with a company to work on their own brand. This is exactly what Devin Booker accomplished.

Devin Booker has found his all the way from schools in Mississippi and Michigan to Kentucky and then the league. He has more than earned the first signature shoe named after him. He even teased fans about what to expect for the Nike Book 1.

The teaser suggests that the silhouette would look like a hybrid between an Air Force 1 and a skate shoe. Earlier leaks suggest that it would come in an orange colorway to pay tribute to the Suns and black and gold. Would you cop these?