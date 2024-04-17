Grayson Allen shot his way to a starting role for the Phoenix Suns and ultimately, a four-year, $70 million contract extension he signed on Tuesday.
Allen, who led the NBA in 3-point percentage (46.1), found an important role with a Phoenix team that is looking to win its first-ever championship.
“I knew I wanted to be here,” Allen said. “So that kind of out-weighed the fact of trying to wonder what’s out there. Mat, James and Josh gave me an offer that I felt like was worth it to wait and not wonder…I’m very happy that I’m here and that I’m going to be here a little longer.”
Allen's contract ensures he will be on the Suns' payroll for the 2024-25 season. Jones, who was made available to the media for a rare in-season conference, explained why Allen is a player “you bet on every time.”
“I think is a testimony to this group to where guys sacrifice for each other, they make each other better,” Jones said. “They stay connected, they compete, and they play the game the right way. And it makes it a fun atmosphere. So for me, I’m just excited we get to keep the best shooter in the league with us.
“He’s one of us. He’s one of us, right? Like I said before, selfless teammate, a guy that’s played big games, played big minutes for some really good teams. He’s played with the best, and everywhere he’s been, he’s won. The best players on all those teams raved, they gush about the type of player he is but more importantly, the type of teammate he is. So I was excited that we got him, and I think you see why we love him.”
Here is the gist of what Jones also explained following Tuesday's practice at the Verizon 5G Performance Center.
Kevin Young departure ‘bittersweet'
Tuesday, Phoenix associate head coach for the last three seasons, Kevin Young, reportedly reached an agreement to become the next head coach for BYU basketball.
Young is the highest-paid assistant in the NBA and is seen as an offensive mastermind.
“We’ve spent a lot of time together,” Jones said. “He’s been instrumental in what we’ve built here in Phoenix, but it’s an opportunity for him to show the world how great of a coach he is. They’re extremely fortunate to have him. It’s bittersweet.”
Assessment of 49-33, sixth seed in the West
Jones also said the Suns' regular season should be defined by when they were “whole.” Phoenix played exactly half of its games (41) with Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal together.
“You look at what we’ve done, we’ve won 49 games, we’re the sixth seed,” said Jones. “If you win 49 games in the other conference, you’re the two seed. You win three or four more games, you’re talking about being a top-2, 3 seed. You can look backwards or you can look forward. I look forward to continuing to build the momentum that we’ve built over the last 10 games. I think we’ve started to see our team come together. There’s always been a narrative, when the ‘Big 3’ are together. But I think, if you look at our success, you see it’s much deeper than that. When our team is connected, we’re really, really tough to beat.”
Beal, 30, has taken charge to become the Suns' emotional leader. This month, Beal is averaging 21.0 points on 59.6 percent shooting and a scorching-hot 69.4 percent from three along with 6.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.1 steals per contest.
Beal is the Suns' defacto point guard.
“I have to credit him a lot for being patient. It’s not easy to be the third guy,” Jones said. “And I think the third guy not in talent, but just in usage. When you come to a team with Devin and Kevin, who are two of the league’s best scorers, and someone has to sacrifice. He’s done that. But now, he really understands, he’s striking a better balance of understanding he’s the only Brad Beal that we have. There’s not a guy like him on our team or in the league that can do the things that he can do. And he’s just picking the right time to show everyone what he’s capable of.”