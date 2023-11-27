Devin Booker opens up about playing at Madison Square Garden amid his heroics in Suns win versus the Knicks.

There aren't a lot of arenas in the pro sports that can match the mystic and aura of Madison Square Garden — the home of the New York Knicks. On Sunday night, Phoenix Suns star guard Devin Booker just had his MSG moment when he drained a game-winning 3-pointer to bury the Knicks and give his team a 116-113 road win.

Following the game, Booker opened up about his true feelings for the Garden.

“When I'm here in the summer and I get the chance to drive by MSG, it just gives you a certain feeling,” Booker said while talking to reporters, including Duane Rankin of AZcentral.

“I missed MSG last year. I was at the crib hurting, just thinking about it,” Booker added.

Devin Booker lights up Knicks defense in Suns win

Booker put on a show for the Madison Square Garden crowd, but it was one that was painful to watch for Knicks fans, as he went off for 28 points with 11 assists in 38 minutes. He got plenty of help from veteran bucket-getter Eric Gordon, who added 25 points on the strength of six 3-pointers. Booker's dagger triple late in regulation negated the game-tying clutch two-pointer from Knicks star Jalen Brunson, who put up 35 points.

The Suns needed a production like that from Booker to outlast the Knicks, particularly because the team played without Kevin Durant, who was ruled out prior to the contest due to a foot issue.

So far in the 2023-24 NBA regular season, Booker is averaging 29.4 points on 49.7 percent shooting from the field, 8.9 assists, and 5.4 rebounds per game.