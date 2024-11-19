The Phoenix Suns have had plenty of pleasant surprises during the 2024-25 season. However, there's one in particular that stands out above the rest. And his name is Ryan Dunn. When Suns' rookies elevated the team morale, Dunn was a significant part of that.



In the preseason, Dunn averaged 9.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, one steal, and 1.2 blocks per game. While he shot 39.5% from the field, the majority of his attempts came from beyond the three-point line. Dunn shot 43.3% from three on six attempts.



His stellar shooting caught many people's attention, especially when looking at his collegiate statistics. He was seen as a raw athlete, whose main skill was defense. While that skill has translated quite well, his shooting was one that many thought would take a substantial amount of time.



However, his shot came about rather quickly. Now these weren't the ordinary catch-and-shoot three-point shots. Some of these were off the dribble, in transition, as well as coming off of screens. For a rookie taking those shots despite the criticism of his lack of a jump shot spoke wonders about his confidence.

Ryan Dunn's defense and shooting has him as a mainstay

Dunn was drafted originally by the Denver Nuggets before being traded to the Suns. He was known for his elite defense in the ACC. He led the conference in blocks (2.3) in only his sophomore year before declaring for the NBA Draft. Dunn fell far due to his lack of shooting. As mentioned before, hard work pays off.



He shot 1-for-13 in the Summer League and had many questioning why Phoenix traded down to select him. Once the preseason began, the two months of work showed how important Dunn is. All-Stars like Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker all praised Dunn's work ethic. Even Durant has personally built confidence within the Suns rookie.



Not to mention, head coach Mike Budenholzer has given rave reviews about how quickly the rookie has adapted. In 14 games, he's started eight due to various injuries to Suns players. In four of those starts, Dunn has two or more threes made. Also, he has three games of scoring 10+. He's been the Suns player to have a true breakout year.

Considering that Dunn was thought of as a complimentary piece, he's shown flashes of being a legitimate two-way player in years to come. While that evolution likely won't happen immediately, he's responded when his number has been called. As long as he continues to remain confident in his shot, the numbers will increase, and his impact will continue to be felt.

Will Ryan Dunn continue to be an X-factor for Suns?

Making an impact on a team with three all-stars is impressive. Dunn may not crack 30 points in his rookie season, or even 20. However, his ability to shoot makes him an immediate play for Budenholzer's offense. Also, teams are starting to pay more attention to the former Virginia guard. They're not leaving him wide open on three-point shots anymore.

Primary defender. Off ball defender. Grabs the rebound.



RYAN DUNN. pic.twitter.com/P57Z0NxxV1 — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) November 13, 2024

Teams are hedging more on Dunn when he's in the corner, giving him a cushion. They're daring him to put the ball on the floor and use his handle. Although it's been successful at times, it's a work in progress. Regardless, there are plenty of games left and the Suns rookie has more strides to make.

Sitting behind Beal, Booker, and Durant will do wonders for his development. Furthermore, Budenholzer will maximize his skill set to be a key contributor. Even though he's shooting 8-for-34 from three in November, there are still some growing pains with rookies in the NBA.

For right now, he'll look to keep expanding his skill set. Once the Suns Big 3 is healthy once again, Dunn's 3-and-D game will be on full display.