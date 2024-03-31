Phoenix Suns were obliterated by the OKC Thunder without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. ClutchPoints deemed the Thunder, who are a rising team with a starting lineup averaging 22.8 years old, the toughest matchup for Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and the Suns.
Assuming Phoenix advances to the first-round of the playoffs by qualifying or getting past the play-in, who would be their “dream matchup?”
Dream seeding scenario: Avoiding Denver, Oklahoma City or the LA Clippers
No matter where the Suns are seeded, they will most likely have to open a series on the road. Phoenix is 20-17 in road games and 11-9 in such contests in which Beal, Booker and Durant have played.
The Suns' coach, Frank Vogel, conceded the Oklahoma City matchup is one the team is yet to “have a blueprint” for.
“These guys are young, fast, athletic and they shoot the hell out of it and they defend,” said Vogel. “We haven't figured out the blueprint on how to beat these guys yet. All three games have been tough for us…we've got to figure out this matchup.”
OKC's starting lineup is led by Gilgeous-Alexander, who is one of the best players in the NBA. He is averaging the third-most points (30.3) and is the first player since the great Michael Jordan to average 31 points, five assists, four rebounds, a steal and a block. Gilgeous-Alexander averaged those numbers in 2022-23 and is parallelling Jordan's stats again this year.
After him, Oklahoma City has local Perry (Gilbert, Ariz). product Jalen Williams and Arizona State alum Lu Dort who provide length and physicality. Top-3 pick Chet Holmgren is contending for the NBA's Rookie of the Year award and Josh Giddey is a triple-double threat and an advanced passer.
The Nuggets lost the season series to Phoenix, but they did not have Jamal Murray available in the Suns' 104-97 win Wednesday. Denver beat the Suns in six games in the 2023 Western Conference semifinals thanks to ridiculous stats from Nikola Jokic, who is on his way to his third MVP award.
The Clippers, although have not beaten the Suns in a playoff matchup, traded for James Harden and have four stars with him, Kawhi Leonard, Russell Westbrook and Paul George, who did not play against the Suns in their five-game elimination of the LA Clippers in the first round last postseason.
Los Angeles could match the star power of Phoenix, and it is a better team. The Suns would have to get legendary performances out of Durant, Booker and Beal to advance in this matchup.
Phoenix could be seeded sixth, for example, and avoid any of these teams to play the following group…
Dream first-round playoff matchup: the Minnesota Timberwolves
Minnesota is maybe the team that could give the Suns most trouble on offense. The Timberwolves play Jaden McDaniels, who is becoming a perennial point-of-attack defender for the team, Anthony Edwards — a budding superstar — and Rudy Gobert, who is a four-time Defensive Player of the Year, on defense.
Unfortunately for Minnesota, it is without superstar caliber talent Karl Anthony-Towns, who suffered a meniscus injury and underwent surgery. Towns is reported to be ahead of schedule, though there is no clear timeline on his return with fewer than eight games remaining in the Suns' schedule. Naz Reid, who is listed at 6-foot-9, is starting in place of Towns.
Devin Booker is someone who can thrive in the Minnesota matchup. Minnesota deploys Mike Conley, who is good at stealing the basketball, but cannot guard Booker and Beal. Conley will likely be on Beal, who is used to seeing the best matchup from opposing defenses when he competed for the scoring title with the Washington Wizards.
Reid is a good defender but may have to guard Durant, which would be a matchup advantage for Phoenix. The Suns also tend to play with pace and have three guards which can make things difficult for a team that mans two bigs to clog the paint. The Suns can score from mid-range, which wipes out advantages a team with Reid, Gobert and Towns have.