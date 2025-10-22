The Phoenix Suns will open their new campaign against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday in an early face-off between division rivals.

The Suns, led by Devin Booker, are looking to bounce back from a dismal run last season, wherein they missed the playoffs for the first time since 2020 after tallying a 36-46 record.

The expensive experiment with the trio of Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal didn't pan out for Phoenix. With Durant and Beal out, the team is banking on a fresh start.

The Ringer, however, wasn't as optimistic. The website, founded by Bill Simmons, predicted that the Suns will have the worst defense in the NBA, pointing out their “abysmal” effort last season.

“Hustle was voluntary on most nights and a complete fantasy on others. Everything else was atrocious, too,” read a part of The Ringer's article written by Michael Pina.

Suns owner Mat Ishbia took offense to the prediction and challenged Simmons to a bet on X.

“@BillSimmons, you and your crew have some good takes and some that are terrible. You’re the betting guru, and even you know better than to actually take this bet. Tell you what, go put your money on this take. When you lose, I will donate the same amount to a charity of your choice,” wrote Ishbia, who was recently sued by two minority owners of the Suns.

“Different culture and different team in PHX this year. Let’s go!”

The Suns allowed 116.6 points per game last season, placing them in the bottom tier of the league.

Phoenix has solid pieces who can make an impact defensively, including Dillon Brooks, Mark Williams, Ryan Dunn, Royce O'Neale, Oso Ighodaro, and Jordan Goodwin. Booker isn't too shabby as well when he's fully engaged.

It will be interesting to see if Simmons will take Ishbia's bet.