The Los Angeles Dodgers tied up the World Series with a 3-1 Game 6 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. Game 7 is set for Saturday night, and it appears L.A. is putting the ball in Shohei Ohtani's hands.

Los Angeles officially announced that Ohtani, who is 31 years old, will get the start on the mound in Game 7 of the World Series. The last time Shohei Ohtani started was in the 6-2 Game 4 loss to the Blue Jays. He'll have a chance to redeem himself in the most important contest of the season.

“RHP Shohei Ohtani will start Game 7.”

Game 4 was a bit of a rough outing for the former three-time MVP. He ended that contest with six strikeouts while allowing six hits and four earned runs through 6.0 innings pitched. The Blue Jays got the best of Ohtani in that one, as Toronto managed to tie the series up at 2-2 with that win.

Now, with everything on the line, the Dodgers are leaning on Shohei Ohtani to deliver. He's been a monster throughout the playoffs. However, he's been a bit cold since the 18-inning marathon in L.A.'s 6-5 Game 3 win. Through 63 at-bats, Ohtani owns a .254 batting average and .397 OBP while recording 16 hits, eight home runs, and 14 RBIs.

Starting Ohtani on the mound in Game 7 of the World Series is why the Dodgers paid the man a 10-year, $700 million contract. If he can bounce back and have a big performance, then Los Angeles could largely benefit and win another championship. Game 7 is set to begin at 8 p.m. EST on Saturday. You can catch the game on Fox.