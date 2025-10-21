For all of the roster changes the Phoenix Suns made during the 2025 offseason, the franchise made one move that might've gone under the radar: trading for Mark Williams.

After the Suns acquired Williams on draft night, it appeared to be confusing, considering the team drafted another young center in Khaman Maluach with the No. 10 overall pick. Not to mention, they already had Nick Richards and Oso Ighodaro on the roster at the respective center position.

Still, Williams could be the best player out of the bunch. He fits the bill with what Phoenix wants to do. They want to attack downhill and in transition, while also establishing a legitimate defensive identity. Williams's physicality, defensive awareness, and youthful spark bring a much-needed element. Though the team struggled with finding legitimate centers in 2024-25, that isn't the case this season.

While the Suns are still figuring out the center rotation, it might be set in stone sooner than people think.

Mark Williams gives the Suns a true lob threat

The Suns haven't had a legitimate presence at the basket since Jusuf Nurkic. Even then, the center was more focused on footwork and playing a face-up game.

For Williams, he's not afraid to get physical. His athleticism allows him to effectively hit drop-steps, spin moves, and be twitchy around the basket.

Most importantly, he's a lob threat that the organization has not employed since Deandre Ayton. Even then, Williams is a far better athlete than the latter.

During the Suns' media day, Jalen Green said he was excited to play with the former Hornets center. He also added that he's never had a big that he can get downhill with in transition.

The same sentiment applied to Devin Booker and the entire organization. Williams is someone they want to have on the team. He fits the bill and checks all the boxes, but one thing remains in question.

Jalen Green found success playing alongside Alperen Sengun, who is very different than Mark Williams as a big man So, I asked Green what he's looking forward to with this new partnership pic.twitter.com/zcOBaieDA2 — Shane Young (@YoungNBA) September 25, 2025

Can Mark Williams stay healthy for the Suns?

This is easily the biggest question racing through everyone's mind: Can Williams stay healthy? He didn't play at all during the preseason and didn't participate in any 5v5 action during training camp.

That alone raised immediate concerns, but head coach Jordan Ott dismissed those and mentioned the program they developed ever since Williams came to Phoenix.

Fast forward to two days before the season tips off, and he's trending in the right direction. He's participated in 5v5 action and has gone full speed.

There have even been instances of him bringing the ball up the court and establishing the play as the first ball handler. The skill set will grow, and playing with elite guards like Booker and Green will allow him to get easier looks by simply being there.

However, there might be another motivating factor to stay on the floor.

No rookie extension for Mark Williams

During Monday's practice availability, Williams mentioned that he hasn't received a rookie contract extension. Despite that, it's not fazing him one bit.

“I’ll just let my game take care of itself. Just focus on basketball, just focus on team and having and really good year,” he said.

That could be the truth, and it likely is, but that doesn't mean that money isn't something to pursue. The Top-4 players in the 2022 NBA draft class – same year Williams was drafted – all received their rookie extensions.

Williams hasn't.

But tying back to the earlier point of him staying healthy, that could be the biggest hurdle. If he can stay healthy, it won't only do wonders for this Suns team, but for his career, too. This is a true win-win situation for both sides if Williams is consistently able to suit up for the Suns in the 2025-26 NBA season.