With the Phoenix Suns officially tipping off the 2025-26 NBA season on Wednesday, all eyes are on Devin Booker and a new-look Phoenix team, which lost Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, signaling a period of retooling in the Valley.

For whatever it's worth, plenty of national media believe that Phoenix will have a rough year. Even with hiring former Cleveland Cavaliers assistant coach Jordan Ott to take the head coaching role, some believe the roster isn't up to par.

After the Suns inked Booker to a massive contract extension, it's clear that he's staying with his team. While some have concerns about the entirety of the roster, make no mistake that Booker could be in line for a big year.

Ahead of Wednesday's game, we will be making our Devin Booker 2025-26 season predictions.

Devin Booker will average 30 points per game for Suns

Never once has Booker averaged more than 28 points per game in his career. Although he had Chris Paul, Durant, and Beal, those guys could take the scoring load off him from time to time.

Meanwhile, the former Kentucky standout turned into an elite playmaker at his position. It's something he takes pride in, but it's come at the expense of his scoring.

However, being the No. 1 scoring option can force him to be even more creative. He might use more of his physicality to get to the basket, initiate contact, and get to the free throw line.

Not to mention, Booker had a down year from deep last season (33.2% on 7.3 attempts). That number is sure to change, even if his superstar cast is gone.

Also, Ott's system emphasizes plenty of off-ball actions like screening and cuts to the basket. Those alone can generate some of the easiest points he'll have in a game.

That, mixed with an emphasis on scoring by the coaching staff and organization could have him exceeding the 30+ point mark.

Devin Booker, Jalen Green will be 2025-26 NBA's best backcourt

This one is certainly more bold than the rest, but there's a world where it is possible. Jalen Green played his best version of winning basketball in the 2024-25 season.

He played in all 82 games, and helped the Houston Rockets secure the No. 2 seed in the tightly stacked Western Conference. Still, Green is only 23 years old and is just scratching the surface.

The defense is improving, and the athleticism is simply unmatched for his position.

Furthermore, this can benefit Booker immensely for his scoring and the overall success of the team. The latter has never played with an athlete of Green's caliber.

Getting downhill and being explosive was what Booker emphasized with the Suns two rookies (Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro) last season. He wants to play fast, and might have the ideal complement to his game.

Two scorers with different philosophies to putting the ball in the hoop has the makings of something special. Opposites attract, but both can unlock areas of their respective games not yet reached.

Devin Booker will make an All-NBA team

Our final prediction might be more obvious than the previous two, but the proof is in the pudding. His statistics tell one story, but Booker's leadership and vision for the Suns will be the other.

When general manager Brian Gregory was hired, he talked about having Booker's input on the roster construction, as well as who the next head coach would be.

That person ended up being Ott, who has raved about Booker's work ethic and complete skill set ever since he took the job.

The first-year head coach could be the best that Booker has worked with since Monty Williams from an X's and O's point. It's one thing to have all the talent, but it's another to put that talent in a position to making winning plays.

Depending on the Suns' success in the 2025-26 NBA season, that could be all the justification voters need to get him on another All-NBA team, along with his individual performance being the driving force.