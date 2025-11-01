Texas football's Playoff aspirations are on life support, but they can be revived over the final month of the regular season. The No. 20 Longhorns are wasting no time in their resurrection quest, as they struck first against No. 9 Vanderbilt on Saturday afternoon. Arch Manning, on the first play of the game, threw a screen pass that wide receiver Ryan Wingo delivered all the way into the end zone for a 75-yard touchdown, via Justin Wells' X account.

Austin is roaring following the electric start to this must-win SEC showdown. Following two hard-earned road wins versus Kentucky and Mississippi State, this team understands the importance of setting the tone and maintaining control. Wingo's elusiveness put the Longhorns on top and injected the home fans in Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium with a shot of adrenaline, one that they hope lasts all day long.

FIRST PLAY OF THE GAME — TEXAS GOES 75 YARDS FOR THE TOUCHDOWN 🔥pic.twitter.com/PhBJESc86d — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

Texas has certainly been running with momentum since the game-opening score. Manning, who had been in concussion protocol before ultimately being cleared for action, threw for 140-plus passing yards and two TDs in the first quarter. Could this be a true turning point for the hyper-scrutinized quarterback and inconsistent Horns offense?

If it is, then the preseason No. 1-ranked team will have a decent chance at clearing a path into the College Football Playoff. Texas' stingy defense is also holding strong versus the Commodores, preventing QB Diego Pavia from inflicting damage with his legs to this point. A decisive victory would add significant intrigue for a Nov. 15 visit to Georgia.

Texas leads Vanderbilt 24-3 at time of print.