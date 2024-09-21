The extended family of the Phoenix Suns and the rest of the NBA has suffered a loss today with the passing of longtime announcer Al McCoy at the age of 91. He was the longest-tenured announcer in the league's history, having served from 1972 before his retirement last year.

Shortly after the passing was made official, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver released the following heartfelt statement:

“Al McCoy was a master of his craft,” Silver's statement via the NBA Communications X account read. “As the longest-tenured team broadcaster in NBA history, he set a high standard throughout his 51 seasons calling Phoenix Suns basketball. He entertained generations of fans with his distinct delivery and unbridled love for the game and was a beloved friend to so many of us in the NBA community. I send my heartfelt condolences to Al's family and friends and the entire Suns organization.”

The Suns themselves released a touching statement of their own, saying that McCoy “will forever be known as the Voice of the Phoenix Suns.”

Al McCoy served as the voice of the Suns for five decades

Born in Williams, Iowa in 1933, Al McCoy eventually arrived in Arizona in 1958 to broadcast baseball for the Triple-A Phoenix Giants before eventually moving to basketball.

Taking the job as Suns announcer in 1972, he would hold the position until his retirement in 2023. He was behind the microphone for three Suns' appearances in the NBA Finals in 1976, 1993, and 2021.

McCoy was inducted into the Suns Ring of Honor in 2017 and also became the first play-by-play broadcaster to be inducted into the Arizona Broadcasters Hall of Fame. Additionally, he was inducted into the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame in 2009.