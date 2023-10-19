Phoenix Suns center Amar'e Stoudemire had an announcement for fans when it was announced he will be inducted into the team's Ring of Honor March 2 following a game against the Houston Rockets.

"I can't wait to see you all." Who is going to come see @Amareisreal get inducted into the Suns Ring of Honor on 3.2?! 🎟️: https://t.co/dF2zxRuw1m pic.twitter.com/8AvpqwLimY — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) October 19, 2023

“I can't wait to see you all,” Stoudemire said.

Stoudemire played with Steve Nash and Shawn Marion, who will be inducted into the Ring of Honor Dec. 15 after a game versus the New York Knicks. Among his other honors, Stoudemire was a first-team All-NBA pick (2007) and Rookie of the Year in 2002-03.

“All my Phoenix Suns fans, all my Arizona fans, March second for the big day,” Stoudemire said. “Can't wait to see you!”

Stoudemire is 40 years old but clearly looks much younger than that based on the video.

Stoudemire later coached with Nash with the Nets as a player development assistant. He announced he would not return before the 2022-23 season, when Nash was fired after eight games.

Stoudemire and Nash had one of the best pick-and-roll combinations in NBA history. Stoudemire was a five-time All-Star with the Suns.

Stoudemire finished seventh in Suns history in all-time points (11,035). He is also third in Suns history in 30-plus point games (86) behind Devin Booker, who is 26 years old and thanked Stoudemire and also Marion for their contributions for Phoenix's professional basketball team.

Matrix and STAT,

Much deserved,

Appreciate yall !! — Book (@DevinBook) August 9, 2023

Stoudemire's induction into the Ring of Honor will be after Marion, who will have his name and banner raised into the Footprint Center rafters with majority owner Mat Ishbia in attendance Oct. 28 following a game against the New York Knicks.

Stoudemire, according to a press release, will be the 17th player inducted into the Suns' Ring of Honor. The others are Nash, Marion, Alvan Adams, Charles Barkley, Tom Chambers, Walter Davis, Connie Hawkins, Kevin Johnson, Dan Majerle, Nash, Paul Westphal and Marion. Other names in the Ring of Honor include former owner Jerry Colangelo, coaches Cotton Fitzsimmons and John MacLeod, longtime play-by-play announcer Al McCoy and legendary trainer Joe Proski.